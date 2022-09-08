Honest (HNST) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Honest (HNST) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Honest has a total market cap of $788,806.90 and approximately $848.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,332.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.79 or 0.09039125 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00873498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

