HOPR (HOPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.84 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. HOPR has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $976,399.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOPR has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR (CRYPTO:HOPR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official website is hoprnet.org/pt.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

