Horizen 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.60 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $15.49 or 0.00080182 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $198.31 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00315228 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00122913 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000914 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003000 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.
About Horizen
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,800,738 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
