Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.0189 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $980,243.04 and approximately $42,220.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,513.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.96 or 0.05219084 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002441 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00867265 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016235 BTC.
About Horizon Protocol
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Horizon Protocol Coin Trading
