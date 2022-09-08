Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,364,000 after purchasing an additional 283,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,572,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $480,133. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.