Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,502.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,126,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

