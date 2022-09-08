Hot Cross Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Hot Cross has a market cap of $1.57 million and $659,785.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,706.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.15 or 0.05860135 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00869037 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015944 BTC.
About Hot Cross
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.
Hot Cross Coin Trading
