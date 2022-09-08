HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Downgraded to Underperform at CLSA

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $101.08 on Thursday. HOYA has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.63.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. HOYA had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

