HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Raised by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 165.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,179 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,272 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of HP by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,425 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 459,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after buying an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in HP by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 333,849 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.47 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

