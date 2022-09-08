HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $33.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 32.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.