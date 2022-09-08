Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $510.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Humana by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Humana by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $481.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.48. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $504.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

