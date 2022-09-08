Humanscape Trading Down 3.6% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $129.77 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00037633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00134711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022901 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars.

