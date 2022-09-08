Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market cap of $788,597.87 and $73,508.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00598087 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00865766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017059 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Profile

The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu.

Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

