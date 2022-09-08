HUNT Price Tops $0.40 (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $44.44 million and $22.92 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,260.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134801 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022847 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.