HUSD (HUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $159.25 million and approximately $783,155.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00037703 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134495 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023013 BTC.
About HUSD
HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.
HUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
