Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0402 on Top Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Hush has a total market cap of $482,189.24 and $108.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00312960 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00079417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.