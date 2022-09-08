HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.57. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 2,178 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.