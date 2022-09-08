HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.57. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 2,178 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
