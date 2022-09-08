HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth $52,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HUYA by 8,607.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

