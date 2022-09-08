Hydra Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00013748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $22.86 million and approximately $231,938.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.98 or 0.99927652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038467 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra (HYDRA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Hydra’s total supply is 20,409,649 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. The official website for Hydra is hydrachain.org. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Hydra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. It packs a unique combination of inflationary as well as deflationary mechanics as part of its economy that work in parallel and let the real adoption define its total supply. Hydra provides 50% gas royalties to smart contract owners. Developers/Projects receive 50% of the transaction fees whenever their smart contract is executed by a user.The Hydra blockchain achieves transactional cost predictability through a stable gas price protocol. The gas price is governed by coin holders through a decentralized voting mechanism and is always set in fiat. An oracle monitors the price of HYDRA on exchanges and adjusts the fee settings dynamically. The result is a fixed price per transaction in USD equivalent, irrespective of the HYDRA rate, thus giving network participants and real-world business applications the stability they need.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

