HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.13

HyperCash (HC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $278,578.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,293.02 or 0.99907036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00071710 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00238491 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00148283 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00260363 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00047634 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

