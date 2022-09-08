HyperDAO Market Capitalization Tops $20.73 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $20.73 million and $362,850.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00064124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00071599 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005841 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00085171 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

