Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.07

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and traded as low as $5.59. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 7,892 shares traded.
Hysan Development Trading Up 1.8 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.
Hysan Development Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%.
Hysan Development Company Profile
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
