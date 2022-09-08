Hyve Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $364,606.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Hyve has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $364,606.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,839.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.63 or 0.06786994 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016072 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve.

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

