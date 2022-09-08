Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $44.03 on Friday. Icade has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $79.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

