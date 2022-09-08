ICHI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $591,043.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $5.31 or 0.00027623 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $26.27 million and $591,043.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,696.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.05843954 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00873678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015866 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,948,980 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.