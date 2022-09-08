ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI opened at $165.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $154.73 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 393.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

