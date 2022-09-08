Idea Chain Coin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Million (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the US dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071568 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005849 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00085549 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

