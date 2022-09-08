IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $483.57.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $354.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.15. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $695.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

