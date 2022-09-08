Idle Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $6,641.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,825.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.52 or 0.06786942 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00876771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016871 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,421,683 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

