IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.
IGM Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IGM opened at C$35.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.21. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.68. The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Featured Stories
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.