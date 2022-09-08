II-VI Incorporated (IIVIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

II-VI Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIVIP opened at $184.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.70. II-VI has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $305.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in II-VI stock. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in II-VI were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

