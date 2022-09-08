Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,256,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $263,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Aviva PLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.7 %

ITW opened at $202.79 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

