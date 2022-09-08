Illuvium (ILV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.46 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $48.46 million and $11.46 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $74.46 or 0.00387650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,463.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.65 or 0.09020483 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00873836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017171 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

