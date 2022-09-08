Illuvium (ILV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.46 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $48.46 million and $11.46 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $74.46 or 0.00387650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,463.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.65 or 0.09020483 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00873836 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017171 BTC.
About Illuvium
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Buying and Selling Illuvium
