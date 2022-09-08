IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) PT Lowered to $5.00

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IMAC Trading Up 8.9 %

BACK opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

