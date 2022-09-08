IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) PT Lowered to $5.00

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
IMAC Trading Up 8.9 %
BACK opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.60.
IMAC Company Profile
