Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access 24-Hour Volume Tops $356,131.00 (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,463.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.65 or 0.09020483 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00873836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.