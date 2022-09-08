Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

ICD stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 5.34.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,588,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $619,425. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

