Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

ICD stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 5.34.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,588,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $619,425. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

