Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

Independent Bank Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $75,383.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.