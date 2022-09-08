Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Infosys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,943,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,053,000 after purchasing an additional 184,461 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 143,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.