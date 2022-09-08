InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of INFU opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $161.42 million, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 1.18. InfuSystem has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $19.14.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

