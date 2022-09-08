Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0300 on Major Exchanges

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $207,064.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

