Insider Buying: BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) insider Melanie Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($24,407.93).

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BRSA opened at GBX 199.25 ($2.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.27. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 183.26 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 214 ($2.59). The company has a market cap of £159.86 million and a P/E ratio of 830.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

