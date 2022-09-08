Insider Buying: National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Buys £14,940 in Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) insider John Armitt bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,940 ($18,052.20).
- On Wednesday, June 8th, John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of National Express Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £12,919.10 ($15,610.32).
NEX stock opened at GBX 170.80 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.20. National Express Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 163.20 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17.
National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.
