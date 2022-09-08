Insider Buying: National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Buys £14,940 in Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) insider John Armitt bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,940 ($18,052.20).

John Armitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Express Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of National Express Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £12,919.10 ($15,610.32).

National Express Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NEX stock opened at GBX 170.80 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.20. National Express Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 163.20 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About National Express Group

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

(Get Rating)

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.