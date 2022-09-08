Insignia Financial Ltd. (IFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Insignia Financial’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

Insignia Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 107.26, a current ratio of 253.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01.

Insider Transactions at Insignia Financial

In other news, insider Renato Mota 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th.

About Insignia Financial

Insignia Financial Ltd. provides financial advice, platforms, and asset management services in Australia. The company offers financial services solutions on superannuation and investments to clients including investors, members, employers, and advisers. It also provides financial advisory, various financial products and services, and investment management services on behalf of institutional, retail, and direct clients.

