Instadapp Reaches One Day Volume of $63,100.00 (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Instadapp has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Instadapp has a market cap of $14.44 million and $63,100.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Instadapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00004167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Instadapp Coin Profile

INST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp. Instadapp’s official website is instadapp.io.

Instadapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Instadapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Instadapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

