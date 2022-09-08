Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.84 on Wednesday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $140,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

