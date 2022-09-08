Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.23.
Insulet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.84 on Wednesday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $140,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
