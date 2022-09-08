InsurAce (INSUR) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

InsurAce (INSUR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, InsurAce has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $279,307.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce (CRYPTO:INSUR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. The official website for InsurAce is landing.insurace.io. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

