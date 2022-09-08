Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.81

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.81 and last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 1025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.67.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 697.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
