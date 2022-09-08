Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.81

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.81 and last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 1025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Integer Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 697.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

