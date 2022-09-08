Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 919 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 202,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 8.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 252,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE CC opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.