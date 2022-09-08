Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

