Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.

FRA stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

